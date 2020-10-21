VENICE — Today is the day to help support the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is taking part in Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day on Wednesday.
“The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce has never been more crucial, helping our community through the pandemic and focusing on economic recovery into the future,” it said.
It also pushed a Shop Local Campaign starting in June — a contest gave consumers the opportunity to win $1,000 during three months.
The effort led to about $2.5 million in receipts for area businesses.
Through the recent months, it has assisted small businesses with how to apply for federal and state assistance for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
“Help us celebrate Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day by visiting our Facebook page and sharing a photo of your favorite Venice Chamber memory or commenting how the Chamber has helped your business,” it said. “Comment or share a photo and be entered to win $100 in chamber bucks.”
It is also waiving the $25 application fee for anyone who joins the chamber through October, it said. Any business that is interested can call 941-800-1420 or visit www.venicechamber.com/membership.
