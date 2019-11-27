I am pleased to share the success of our Leadership program has inspired a second program which we are introducing to the community this January.
Focus on Venice is a community-immersion program for new residents, seniors or anyone who would like to have an in-depth knowledge of the Venice community. Various topics are covered over lunch, every other week for seven weeks starting Jan. 14.
All sessions will be held at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
This is the opportunity to get close to the leaders who are instrumental in making things happen. Cost to attend the program is $195 and includes all lunches.
Registration is now open to the public and interested applicant may download an application from our website at: VeniceChamber.com/FocusOnVenice/ or may contact our program director, Barbara Hines, at bhines@venicechamber.com or by phone: 941-800-1482. The registration form deadline is Jan. 3.
Applications for Leadership Venice 2020 available
Leadership Venice is designed to expose current and future leaders to many aspects of the Venice Community and its leaders.Participants are made aware of the challenges and opportunities that face the Venice community and develop the knowledge and desire to accept civic responsibilities and leadership roles.
The program runs from February until October meeting all day once a month.
As part of the program the class selects and implements a class project leaving their legacy with the community. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 2, and an interview process will follow as the class is selected.
For more information and applications, visit VeniceChamber.com/Leadership/ or contact Leadership Venice Director Barbara Hines at bhines@venicechamber.com or 941-800-1482.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Leadership class wants you to know that The Quest is Here.
They proudly presents a scavenger hunt app that is free, downloadable to your phone, and which takes participants around the greater Venice area to hunt for and find entertaining, interesting and sometimes little known facts about our very own community!
This app is designed for: locals wanting to learn more about our community, locals entertaining visitors to our area, visitors as a one stop shop for interesting things about Venice, schools and homeschool groups wanting to teach the history of Venice, lunch groups, service and social organizations looking for a fun and interesting way to learn more about what Venice has to offer!
Information on downloading the SCAVIFY app may be found here: VeniceChamber.com/Quest.
The chamber is also pleased to announce that we are holding our Aannual Economic Outlook Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Venetian River Club. We welcome returning featured speaker, Jerry Parrish, chief economist and director of Research Florida Chamber Foundation who will update us on the economic trends and patterns which affect our area businesses and others throughout the state of Florida.
We have completed our very first Job Fair in collaboration with CareerSource Suncoast and Sarasota County government, which took place at the Venice Community Center on Nov. 13 with more than 40 businesses taking part! Many jobs were filled at the event and we were very happy with our first Job Fair.
