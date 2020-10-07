“We are the connectors,” Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy Lehner told the group at the 95th annual installation of officers. She welcomed members, officers and leaders to the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
In her remarks, Kathy singled out the Chamber staff and volunteers.
“We had to become creative to adapt to the changes, she said.”
She talked about her staff distributing more than 400 masks in four hours at the Chamber office when the city of Venice offered them. The group had what they thought was a good plan to distribute the masks but had to punt when the crowd just kept coming.
The Chamber continues to promote in-person events. The staff has marching orders and when attending the events the group seems like a well-oiled machine.
Everyone has an assignment. They are at their posts. Anyone coming in gets a seat assignment, a name tag and their temperature checked and is invited to use sanitizer. They are also reminded to self-distance.
The group is terrific and doesn’t hesitate to remind people taking pictures with phones to self-distance.
The community is encouraged to sign in at one of the Venice Chamber of Commerce positivity walls. Check the website for their locations and make your mark.
The Chamber reminds everyone to change your thoughts and change the world.
Mark your calendars
On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Cottage Gallery in Nokomis is holding a Meet the Artist Event to celebrate its sixth anniversary. The event will include wine and cheese and drawings and up to 50% off.
Masks are required, with social-distancing. Visit judi@lighttouchart.com for info.
Some of our best
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce staff and volunteers deserve a shout-out for patience and courage under fire. Even when visitors interpret rules their own way, a staff member or volunteer will direct them in a kind way to follow directives.
Staff accommodates people who come to events late or want a different seat assignment. They strive to allow a change of food order.
At the office they provide snacks and drinks for meetings and special events and the snacks are always presented in a lovely way, making attendees feel special. The Chamber team is an All-Star Team.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce staff and volunteers are a friendly group that makes Venice a great place to live.
