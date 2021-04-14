At Venice High School, baseball is not just about playing a game. At Venice High baseball is about being a champion on and off the field.
To that end Coach Craig Faulkner, the other coaches and everyone associated with Venice baseball strive to model good citizenship and the love of God, family and country in addition to love of the game of baseball for the players.
The recent Teacher Appreciation evening gave seniors a chance to say, “Thank you,” to teachers who impacted their lives. “You always cared about me,” and “You made learning fun,” were typical comments reflecting their feelings.
The voice of the Venice Indians, Ray Sinibaldi read a comment written by each player for each teacher as they all stood on the baseball field. There were tears, hugs and high fives. The teachers and players received a standing ovation and cheer from the fans. Teachers joined players on the line for the playing of the national anthem.
Many people can recall a teacher who impacted their lives. Most teachers can recall students who impacted their lives, too. The Venice Baseball Teacher Appreciation event is a way to make everyone at the field think of good memories and good times at school.
Venice High baseball fans love the game and love the Indians. They love the community spirit they feel each time they attend each game. Fans know they are in the home of champions.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Amy Beechy who represents both teachers and baseball moms. Amy has been sitting in the stands cheering for her son, Aiden, since he was in Little League. She is his No. 1 fan on and off the field.
Amy taught second grade students at Taylor Ranch Elementary School then became the Media Specialist there. Students and teachers loved Amy who was always front line ready to help.
Her patience with students and teachers in the computer lab made her a candidate for sainthood. These days, Amy is at the School Board’s Central Office.
Amy is originally from New Philadelphia, Ohio. She and her husband have made Venice home for more than 20 years. Amy has special place in the hearts of all those with whom she’s worked both at the ballfield and away.
Amy Beechy is one of the baseball moms/teachers who make Venice a great place to live.
