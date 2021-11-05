Change your clock, smoke alarm battery STAFF REPORT Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clocks "fall back" an hour when daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.Residents are encouraged to use the time change as a reminder to replace batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and weather radios.About three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association.When properly installed and maintained, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can save lives by giving residents an early warning and a chance to escape to safety.Every family should also have an escape plan to follow if an alarm goes off, so they know how to exit the home and where outside to rendezvous.Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home, especially inside and outside sleeping areas.People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms that have strobe lights and bed shakers.Keep smoke alarms clean, as dust can interfere with how they work.Batteries should be replaced at the semi-annual time change and if the alarm makes a chirping noise.Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Writing the purchase date on the back will help you remember when to replace them.If you can't afford a smoke alarm or would like more information about them, call the Sarasota County Fire Prevention Office, 941-861-2290.For more information about weather radios, call the Sarasota County Contact Center, 941-861-5000. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daylight Saving Time Smake Alarm Carbon Monoxide Alarm Weather Radio Batteries Trending Now Mother Nature all along The Ringling Bros. show will go on Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Venice Ramada sells for $13.4 million Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mother Nature all along The Ringling Bros. show will go on Inside Venice's newest hospital Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Venice Ramada sells for $13.4 million Calendar
