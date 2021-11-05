Clocks "fall back" an hour when daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Residents are encouraged to use the time change as a reminder to replace batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and weather radios.

About three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

When properly installed and maintained, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can save lives by giving residents an early warning and a chance to escape to safety.

Every family should also have an escape plan to follow if an alarm goes off, so they know how to exit the home and where outside to rendezvous.

Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home, especially inside and outside sleeping areas.

People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms that have strobe lights and bed shakers.

Keep smoke alarms clean, as dust can interfere with how they work.

Batteries should be replaced at the semi-annual time change and if the alarm makes a chirping noise.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Writing the purchase date on the back will help you remember when to replace them.

If you can't afford a smoke alarm or would like more information about them, call the Sarasota County Fire Prevention Office, 941-861-2290.

For more information about weather radios, call the Sarasota County Contact Center, 941-861-5000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments