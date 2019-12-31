The pool is an oasis. But the clubhouse is, too.
A 23-year resident of Venice Gardens, Esther Bird joined the Venice Gardens Civic Association four years ago when she left the workforce. She had more time to participate in association activities and use the pool.
“You certainly meet a lot of people – and friends – when you come and participate,” Bird said. “Everyone is warm and welcoming. We have a nice core of members who are active, but we need more. We need more people to get involved.”
Bird says one obstacle to increasing VGCA membership is that many people who see the pool when they drive by the clubhouse – located at 406 Shamrock Blvd. – believe they have to be Venice Gardens residents to become members and use it.
“You are welcome to join,” she said of nonresidents. “It costs more if you don’t live in the community, but you can still be a member.”
***
Some people say there is one “season” in Southwest Florida – the winter months – but it keeps getting longer. Others say season already is year-round. The traffic is the dead giveaway.
In Venice Gardens, there are two seasons: when the pool is open and when its’s closed. The pool is a big draw, but it’s not the only thing making a big splash there.
In mid-October – when the air temperature was a muggy 84 degrees, with swimmers still in the pool, the association hosted a bazaar (craft sale) and a plant show.
Annual events include Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners, a Halloween dance, concerts, Hawaiian luau parties, line dancing, a rummage sale, country two-step dance lessons, Zumba classes and an annual pool-closing party. The 3,900 square-foot hall is available for rent. (Capacity is 245 people.)
Currently there are 225 members out of approximately 2,000 homes in the community, which is above average for the past five years.
***
Karen Angle and her husband Jerry have been members of the association since they moved to Venice Gardens in 1987. Currently she is the board secretary/treasurer, hall rental agent and bulletin editor. She also serves as a pool attendant and was grilling hot dogs during an interview.
Angle says there is a generational shift in the community, with more young families buying homes.
“The people who have moved in have different lives,” she said. “They are not (living) as typical retirees. Once they find us, they typically come back.”
***
Sue Bucanis is a resident of another neighborhood. Like many others, she joined the Venice Gardens Civic Association to use the pool. She stayed because of friendships and recently helped raise money for a new clubhouse roof.
“I have made a lot of good, good friends,” Buchanis said. “The association is very friendly. We more or less look out for each other.
“We’d like it to grow and get new members.”
***
The clubhouse is maintained by volunteers. Members receive no help from Sarasota County Government. Being a 501(c)3 – [not a (c)4] -- the organization has challenges regarding receipt of grant funds.
Built about 70 years ago, the hall requires repair. Last year a new roof was put on the garage and a new air conditioning system was installed. The pool has undergone some scheduled repair.
The Oct. 12 bazaar, held to raise money for a new clubhouse roof, is a good example of events the association hosts to generate revenue, beyond memberships.
Bucanis, co-chair of the first-ever bazaar, says they made more than $1,000 just from renting space to vendors.
“We’re adding to the pot,” she said.
Members’ goal is to be able to heat the pool so it can be open year round and generate more revenue. But there is a chicken-egg conundrum. The optimal way to heat the pool is through using solar technology. But panels can’t be installed on the clubhouse roof until its repaired.
***
The association’s revenue comes from memberships, dances, hall rental and events like the bazaar.
While residents like Bird join, Angle says membership truly equates to “being a part of your community and investing in the building, because if it goes out, all of the home values will go down.”
Annual membership fees are $130 for individual residents, $165 for resident households, $160 for individual non-Gardens residents and $225 for non-Gardens resident households.
To rent the hall for weddings, anniversary parties and club events, call 941-493-9023 or go to venicegardenscivicassociation.org.
***
Many people mentally link the community center with the park behind it. The park is owned and operated by Sarasota County. Using the playground on Oct. 12 were Venice resident Erica Moss, her two kids and a cousin (ages 6, 6 and 3), who were visiting a neighborhood resident. Moss likes the park’s open layout.
“There’s a lot of space to run around,” she said.
