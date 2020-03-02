VENICE — Mike Pachota, a co-founder of Sharky’s on the Pier restaurant more than 30 years ago, is no stranger to City Hall, and not just because son Nick is a recently elected Council member.
He’s made numerous appearances before the Venice City Council regarding the lease Venice Pier Group Inc. has with the city, the addition of Fins at Sharky’s and the construction of parking lots.
And once a year he’d present a check for the city’s share of restaurant proceeds — hundreds of thousands of dollars.
He was back Tuesday, and the city got a check for $703,686 — but not from him. Instead, it was presented by his son Justin.
“It’s my pleasure to announce that Justin is now the president of the company, and you’ll have to deal with him,” Mike Pachota said, choking back tears.
“I wanted to give him a hug but I don’t want to come up here crying too,” Justin said.
VPG had a much better year last year in the absence of the red tide outbreak that dominated 2018, he said. As a result, its payment to the city was more than $110,000 higher, on top of its annual base rent of $110,000.
“We really needed a big year to right the ship,” he said.
CAFR is good
City Controller Joe Welch and outside auditor Jeff Wolf presented the 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and audit Tuesday.
Wolf said the audit is “unmodified” — “the best you can get” — and no issues with any of the city’s finances were identified.
“This is a clean report and really something the city should be proud of,” he said.
Council Member Rich Cautero said that unmodified audits aren’t common in any type of organization.
“Well done,” he said.
Parks plan OK’d
After some adjustments to projects and funding projections, the Council approved the proposed five-year capital improvement project schedule for park impact fees.
Most notably, Public Works Director James Clinch said, there are allocations for $25,000 to identify potential sites for a North Venice park and $100,000 to purchase one, if no land the city already owns is deemed suitable.
In addition, the amount proposed for improvements in Venezia Park was scaled back to $150,000 — enough to fund some passive amenities but not the large-scale changes contemplated in the original schedule.
Clinch said the replacement of playground equipment all ready planned will go forward. The Venice Lions Club and Challenger Baseball announced Thursday that the club will contribute $100,000 toward a universally accessible playground at Challenger’s new complex rather than the one the club envisioned in the park.
