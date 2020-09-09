VENICE - The United Way of South Sarasota County is hosting a charity concert series starting Sunday at British Open Pub.
The event will benefit the local COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund.
The band Made in America will be playing from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the pub located at 367 Jacaranda Blvd., in Jacaranda Commons, Venice.
Five other bands are set to play on Sundays through the rest of September and all throughout October in an effort to help with nonprofit funding.
Other shows will benefit the Child Protection Center (Sept. 20); Loveland (Sept. 27); Family Promise (Oct. 4); The Twig (Oct. 11); Sertoma Speech Clinic (Oct. 18); and All Faiths Food Bank.
Donations can be completed by texting UWSSC to 243725 or visiting www.uwssc.org/donate.
It notes 100% of the donations will go directly to people in Osprey, Nokomis, Laurel, Venice, North Port and Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.