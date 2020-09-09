British Open Pub

British Open Pub is hosting Sunday concerts for charities on Sunday evenings through September and October. The first one is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 12. 

VENICE - The United Way of South Sarasota County is hosting a charity concert series starting Sunday at British Open Pub. 

The event will benefit the local COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund. 

The band Made in America will be playing from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the pub located at 367 Jacaranda Blvd., in Jacaranda Commons, Venice.

Five other bands are set to play on Sundays through the rest of September and all throughout October in an effort to help with nonprofit funding. 

Other shows will benefit the Child Protection Center (Sept. 20); Loveland (Sept. 27); Family Promise (Oct. 4); The Twig (Oct. 11); Sertoma Speech Clinic (Oct. 18); and All Faiths Food Bank. 

Donations can be completed by texting UWSSC to 243725 or visiting www.uwssc.org/donate

It notes 100% of the donations will go directly to people in Osprey, Nokomis, Laurel, Venice, North Port and Englewood. 

