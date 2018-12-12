Venice Theatre’s own copyrighted version of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol,” in its 19th year, remains a work in progress.
That is the beauty of having your own copyrighted theatrical work. When a theater presents a post-1928 work such as “Hello Dolly” or “Music Man,” copyright laws prevent the director from making any changes in the script without securing permission from the holder of the copyright. Change so much as one word and the production could be shut down. It happened a few years ago at a Sarasota theater which shall remain nameless. The morning after opening night, the show was shut down until the changes were undone. As I recall, about a week elapsed before the show could reopen.
That cannot happen to this production. Venice Theatre owns the copyright for its annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” In the years since it was created by Scott Keys, with original music by E. Susan Ott, there have been a variety of big and little changes, especially including the addition of new music by Keys and Jason Brenner, new arrangements, and especially in the number of actors for what has become one of the most-loved events in this city. Students have grown up in the production. Many return even while away at college if their schedules permit. Some who portrayed children in their early years today appear in adult roles.
Murray Chase will direct for the 17th year, and Michelle Kasanofsky will be the show’s music director for the 17th year. Her husband Neil, will be Christmas Present for the 17th year. If you read through the cast bios in the program when you attend the show, do not be surprised to see many actors back for the 10th, 12th or more times. Also check for family connections. Siblings as well as parents and children regularly appear in this family classic.
Theater employees often appear in Venice Theatre productions. Laurie Colton, the theater’s marketing guru, has appeared in several shows. So has Brad Wages, who directs the theater’s summer stock and Silver Fox programs, choreographs and directs other shows and more. Several years back Wages rocked as Frank-n-Furter in the “Rocky Horror Show” at Venice Theatre. Neither Colton nor Wages has appeared in “A Christmas Carol” at Venice.
Colton makes her debut as Mrs. Cratchit. Wages will appear as Scrooge, a role that has been played by Venice song-and-dance man Eric Watters for so long that Chase took his time to find a suitable replacement, who, as Watters did, could make the part his own. Two photos of Wages as Scrooge accompany this article.
Also new this year is the set, a stunning creation of the theater’s resident set designer, Tim Wisgerhof, who, in addition to designing sets for other theaters, was the head of the design team that did the display windows at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. Like the song, “Time Well Spent,” in this production, elements relating to time (think clock faces and such) will be among the many new items in the set. Wisgerhof must be living at the theater for there are so many new items planned for this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”
While Jeannette Rybicki is the show’s costume designer, Wisgerhof is listed in the program as a “specialty costume designer.” You will know that costume when you see it. Yet another reason to see this all-new production.
There will be a special school-time performance of “A Christmas Carol, Friday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10. Call Kristofer Geddie at 941-584-0639 for information.
Opening night will be Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. “A Christmas Carol” continues through Dec. 20, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults. $15 for college students and $12 for children. Call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com
Venice Theatre is at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island of Venice. Park in Centennial Park or in the lot behind the theater. The north side of West Venice Avenue is closed for construction. Best access if from North Harbor Drive of Business 41 to West Tampa Avenue.
