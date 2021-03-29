Some region residents want to create more access to the Myakka River from Charlotte County.
On Tuesday, several Charlotte County commissioners said environmental merit needs to be proven before OKing a citizen-proposed plan to open up Manchester Waterway.
The walling off of the artificial waterway from the Myakka River was done to protect water quality and marine life in the river in the 1990s.
Charlotte County officials discussed it last week.
Commissioners previously agreed to a complex request of state and federal regulators for three passage ways. Public Works staff presented estimated costs and potential roadblocks to the project.
The cost could range from $2.8 to $7.4 million, Public Works engineer Joanne Vernon said. Manchester residents could end up paying for it, but county officials worry if they get halfway and are turned down by the state, the county is stuck with the bill.
The Manchester Waterway Civic Association has been pitching the idea for years to reduce travel time for boats to open water and for waterfront property values.
To pitch the project to state and federal regulators, the county needs to show the project is a public necessity, not a public benefit, according to Charlotte County legislative liaison Cameron Pennant.
Chairman of the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee, Coty Keller, contacted the county’s Public Works department, with a 1997 report on Tippecanoe that says the state ordered the plugging of cut-throughs on the Manchester to protect aquatic life in the open waters.
Manchester residents and several commissioners say there is real environmental benefit behind the dredging plan, because it will allow water to flow more freely in the waterway from the river. One of the proposed cuts at the Manchester Waterway would be for sawfish, and the other, for manatees, civic association President Jeffrey Anlauf has said. Only one would be for boats.
“Last but not least, obviously it’s going to have an environmental benefit,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said.
