VENICE — With one committee member seeing them as virtually inevitable and one unalterably opposed, the question of whether to elect City Council members from districts came down to the rest of the committee.
Though there was some general support for the concept, in the end there weren’t enough votes to recommend it to the City Council.
Committee Member Richard Clapp raised the issue, saying that as the city grows, having districts would ensure that all parts of the city will be represented.
Running to represent a district would also give its residents a better chance to get to know the candidates, he said.
People often rely on party affiliation to decide whom to vote for but Council races are nonpartisan, though Clapp expressed doubt they will remain that way because of the cost of office-seeking.
Committee Member Ernest Booker said that with most of the growth occurring in North Venice, that area will eventually overwhelm the rest of the city.
But Committee Member Kit McKeon, a former Council member, said he was “very opposed” to districts, and discussion over the course of two committee meetings didn’t change his mind.
Venice is still too small to bring in districts, he said. And if the committee decided to recommend them, he would also be opposed to voting by district instead of at large.
With two Council members living on the island, two in Venetian Golf & River Club and three in between, the Council is already balanced, he said.
Committee Member Jon Preiksat was concerned that bringing in districts could lead to “log-rolling” — Council members trading votes to help each other’s projects get approved.
“It’s going to be inevitable,” he said.
Committee Member John Holic, a former mayor, offered one model: six districts of about 3,500 residents each electing a Council member and no residency requirement for the mayor, with all seven elected at large.
That would spread six seats throughout the city with “the mayor as the wild card,” he said.
Clapp said that another option would be to have fewer districts and more at-large positions, but Holic warned about the possibility of the at-large members and a district member forming a voting majority.
Committee Member Joe Ferretti suggested a model with three districts. Two members would be elected from each one and the mayor at large, with all voters voting in all races.
The one constant was that every resident should get to vote for every seat.
A Council member who only needs to win a district might not feel accountable to voters in the other districts, Committee Chair Jeff Boone said.
He also noted another issue if districts are adopted — redistricting, to ensure “one person, one vote” standards are met.
A motion not to make a recommendation regarding districts passed 4-2, with Clapp and Boone voting against it. Booker was absent from the meeting.
After the vote, Boone said he opposed the motion only because he wanted further discussion on the topic.
