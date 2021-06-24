VENICE — It took a good deal of discussion, but the members of Venice's Charter Review Committee were finally able to resolve the main issue before them at Friday's organizational session — when to meet.
The Committee's job is to recommend changes in the city's charter to the Council, which will put the ones it approves of on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot.
The members wanted to set a fixed day for their meetings so the public would know when to expect them.
"Council expects citizen input to be a significant part of this," City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said.
But even agreeing on when their next meeting could be held proved tricky.
Council members have a July 13 deadline to submit their suggestions for charter provisions to be looked at.
Committee members want that input before starting their work.
That's also the date of the Council's last meeting before their summer break.
Other boards and committees typically don't meet during that break, but that would put off the Charter Review Committee's next meeting until after Aug. 26, when Council meetings resume.
It can't afford to lose a month and meet its Dec. 31 deadline to report to the Council, member Kit McKeon said.
So there was a consensus that the Committee would meet during the Council break. The earliest date that everyone could agree on was Aug. 16, however.
Fernandez is on vacation the last two weeks of July. She said she could attend a meeting by Zoom but Jeff Boone, who had been elected chair of the Committee, said he'll insist that it not meet without her physically present.
Looking at August, member Richard Clapp said he's unavailable the first week of the month, while member Ernest Booker is gone the entire month, though he said he could attend meetings by Zoom.
That's going to require the Council's OK, because it recently voted to allow Zoom participation only at Planning Comission and Council meetings.
Fernandez said the topic will be put on the next Council agenda.
The 16th was chosen because it's a Monday, the day the Council Chambers are used the least and that Committee members had the fewest conflicts.
Tuesdays are Council and Planning Commission days, while other boards meet on designated Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and the Committee wants to reserve chambers for the entire day.
They agreed meetings will be held the first and third Mondays of the month starting at 9 a.m.
The only conflict on the horizon currently is with the October Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Oct. 17 starting at 3 p.m.
The Committee also decided to meet on Aug. 30, the fifth Monday of the month, because the first Monday in September is Labor Day.
Its work will begin with charter Article III, dealing with the mayor and Council because the first two articles, on the city's powers and boundaries, are essentially set by state law, Fernandez said.
