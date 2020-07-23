Venice Yacht Club chef Josh Arent cooked a grilling chicken demonstration at the monthly women’s luncheon. He talked to the group about focusing on farm to table vegetables and fruits.
Arent welcomed questions. Donna Boldt asked how to judge when a chicken cutlet is done. The group learned to cook it 80 percent on the first side which equates to about 4 minutes. The other side get 2 minutes to finish.
“Is there a good way to use an avocado,” Renee Uhlich wanted to know.
Chef showed how to cut it in half, remove the pit, slash the meat and scoop the rest with a spoon.
After assembling a lovely grilled chicken salad during the demo, the Yacht Club staff served the group of about 25 an identical salad. While not a part of the demo, the pistachio ice cream dessert was a perfect ending to a nice lunch.
Three cheers to everyone involved in this lunch and for Chef Josh Arent for stepping up with an informative program.
Food pantry information
Judy Collins informs us that if making a donation to the south county food pantry by writing a check to the Flanzer Trust with South County Food Pantry in the memo the amount of the donation will double. Send your check to the Flanzer Trust, 1834 Floyd Street, Sarasota 34239. Thanks Judy.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Bonnie Kaiser. In Bonnie’s life family, friends and volunteering all hold a special place in her heart. Taking time for a luncheon with friends even at a season of safe distancing is a priority.
Bonnie has been making face masks and is most generous in providing them for friends. Bonnie has been one of the Women’s Sertoma volunteers for years selling poinsettias and working the Sun Fiesta. She volunteers at the Art Center Family Fun Day.
Bonnie enjoys her family and volunteering with her grandson’s scout troop. You’ve seen her at their pancake breakfasts. She’s volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club.
Bonnie takes friendship seriously always enjoying fun times even sharing a free hot dog at the Venice Art Center at a spontaneous lunch at a crowded community event. Bonnie is one of those neat ladies who leaves her thumbprint in a lot of places in this community. She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
