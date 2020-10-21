VENICE — Stephen J. Rakoczy lay unconscious on the cobblestone street as blood oozed from the back of his head.
At age 16, he had joined a rebel faction to prevent Soviet Union soldiers from taking over his hometown of Budapest, Hungary. It was 1956.
While standing in a truck bed located on one side of a bridge – Soviet soldiers advancing from the other end – Rakoczy filled grenades. A shot rang out and struck him. He toppled off the bridge landing on the street below.
An enemy tank raced to run him over, but the street was too narrow for the chain wheels to engage him. The boy’s life was spared.
He was taken to a first aid tent and a medic inserted a medicated syringe into his head but was unable to remove the bullet.
“The pain was horrific,” Rakoczy said.
Three days later, Rakoczy had to escape. The Russians were coming. He and several others headed toward Austria. The enemy would lie in wait, so the group traveled at night and hid in the forest during the day for two weeks. They took food from area farms at night. Snowballs dulled Rakoczy’s painful wound.
“Only six of us made it,” the now 80-year-old recalled. “Some dropped out, some were killed and some drowned trying to cross a snow-covered lake that was thawing. I still see their faces.”
In Austria, he was hospitalized and given antibiotics. He was released two weeks later, the bullet still intact.
In January 1957, he arrived in the U.S. He took up citizenship and is now proud to be an American. So much time had passed from when he was shot that it became impossible to remove the bullet.
An American surgeon told him gel had formed around it and serves as a safe barrier. The only time it bothers him now is if he bumps his head.
From orphan to rebel
Rakoczy was orphaned at age 7 after losing his mother in 1947. His father, a Hungarian soldier, had died the year prior. His parents had been royalty but lost their home and that distinction when the Russians took over after World War II. His mother, an actress, would leave him in the care of hired help when her work required it.
She accepted an acting award in Cannes, France in 1947. A reporter asked her what it was like living in Hungary under Russian rule. She must have said something suspect, Rakoczy said, because a few days after returning home she was arrested and never returned.
A woman later told Rakoczy she heard his mother had had a heart attack and died, which he found hard to believe because she was only 28 and healthy. He was sad to realize he was all alone in the world.
“One day I was outside and a policeman stopped his car,” Rakoczy said. “I was walking around; there was nothing else to do. The policeman said my mother was dead and took me to the orphanage.”
Rakoczy was at the orphanage from age 7 to 16. He and 19 other orphans joined the rebellion following an encounter by Russian soldiers. College students protested Russian control in Budapest on Oct. 23, 1956.
The police opened fire, and the next day 10,000 Russian troops and tanks entered the city.
The orphanage was located several miles away and the orphans did not know about the battle. Russian soldiers gathered Rakoczy and many boys in the street asking what they knew about the protest.
“One tried to make me talk by breaking my big toe with his rifle butt,” Rakoczy said.
After the soldiers left, the boys joined the rebellion.
Becoming a chef
While at the orphanage, Rakoczy learned to cook.
“The director told me I would become a chef,” Rakoczy said. “I wanted to be an actor like my mother, but the director said he would beat me to death if I did not learn to cook.”
Because of the war, restaurants were failing. Being a chef would help the economy. It would help Rakoczy, too — it gave him a career.
At the orphanage, he helped prepare food. At age 11, he went to school three days a week and worked at a restaurant four days. No weekends off, no pay. By age 16, he had earned his chef diploma. He became a certified chef specializing in Hungarian, French and Italian dishes.
International cooking led to Rakoczy’s career as a member of International Chefs of America and being called upon to help with food preparation at such places as the White House for three presidents – John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Ronald Reagan.
He met Kennedy, then a senator, while serving a fundraising luncheon at the Hollenden House in Cleveland, Ohio. Rakoczy had worked at the Mayfield Country Club and was allowed time off to assist at the White House.
Rakoczy met other famous people. Upon crossing into Austria, his assigned go-to place was Camp Kilmer, New Jersey. The refugee quota was full for the next three months, so he was sent to Scotland. Queen Elizabeth visited and took an interest in him. Upon learning he was a chef, she invited him to Buckingham Palace to temporarily help the kitchen staff.
“She was wonderful,” Rakoczy said. “I learned to walk backwards out of a room after serving because King Henry VIII had been poisoned.”
When King Faisal was recovering from a heart attack at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital and disliked the food, Rakoczy was brought in to prepare food the king liked. Prince Faisal later brought Rakoczy to Saudia Arabia to help outfit the food service for a new hospital.
He also communicated with Jackie Kennedy, Golda Meir, and Stephen Hawking at Oxford University when Rakoczy received the 1992-1993 Honored Chef award for his contributions to the food service industry. He trained chefs for the U.S. military and taught a cooking curriculum at a Cleveland-area high school. That resulted in him writing a cookbook comprising his own international recipes and a book of favorite wines. In 1968, as president of the International Chef Association, his team won a Gold Medal in the Culinary Olympics held in Frankfurt, Germany.
While those experiences are memorable, he misses most his late wife, Connie, who died three years ago. They had met at a roller skating rink in Cleveland when Rakoczy was 18, she 16.
“Girls were always falling in front of me. Connie did. She had little dimples and asked me to help her up. She kept after me and said, ‘Let’s get married.’ We married in Michigan because we were too young in Ohio.”
They had two sons: Stephen, married to Pam, and Robert , married to Brooke. Rakoczy later moved to Venice, Florida. He loves America.
“I never knew how bad I had it until I moved to America and have it so good here.”
