OSPREY — An 11-year-old Charlotte County girl received the People’s Choice Best-in-Show in the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and its first Summer Photo Contest.
“I love nature photography because it’s fun to go outside and get out of the house,” Smith said in a news release from the foundation. “I like taking photos that are close-up, sharp and full of natural light. Thank you Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast for the great opportunity.”
The foundation and its presenting sponsor Elizabeth Moore made the announcement Thursday.
Photographers submitted original work “showcasing the beauty of Florida’s natural lands,” it said in the news release. Of about 200 images submitted, 50 were selected to be in the exhibit.
Jury members included Elizabeth Moore; photographers Cliff Roles and Stephen White along with Art Center Sarasota Executive Director Lisa Berger.
After that, voting took place online at the Conservation Foundation Summer Photo Contest Facebook gallery.
Marley Smith received the top honor for “Falcon Fury.”
Marley is going into sixth grade at Babcock Neighborhood School. According to the foundation, she said photography, nature and art are her favorite hobbies, making the competition a perfect chance to showcase her skills.
Conservation Foundation President Christine Johnson said the foundation’s central component is to engage people with “the beauty of our natural world.”
“If you don’t know something, you can’t love it, and if you don’t love it, you won’t want to protect it,” she said. “This contest was all about helping our community experience and celebrate the beauty of nature. We are honored to recognize this young photographer and encourage her to follow her passions for both photography and the great outdoors.”
According to the news release, along with Marley Smith, the People’s Choice category winners were:
• In Love with the Land: “Perfectly Imperfect Happy Flower” by Denise Equinda
• The Wonder of Water: “Majestic” by Kerri Deatherage
• Backyard Beauty: “Eagle Feast” by Wendi Crisp
• Up Close and Personal: “Caterpillar Frenzy” by Jeff Weber
For more information, visit www.conservationfoundation.com
