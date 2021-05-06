SARASOTA - Authorities are investigating a fire that ended up in the death of a child in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Rilee Beisler, 11, of Sarasota, died in the blaze, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities called the situation "tragic."
The fire was called in at 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Iowa Street in the Fun N Sun resort. Two homes were ablaze at the time.
"Witnesses reported seeing a young female enter one of the homes and although bystanders tried to render aid, the female never exited the home," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "According to witnesses, the child may have been attempting to save her dogs from the fire."
The State Fire Marshal is investigating while detectives continue the investigation into the girl's death in partnership with the Medical Examiner’s Office, the news release said.
"At this time, the incident does not seem criminal in nature and Rilee is believed to have died due to smoke inhalation," the news release said. "The investigation is active and ongoing."
