VENICE BEACH — A child was transported to a hospital after a report of a possible drowning Tuesday in Venice, according to authorities.
Venice Fire Rescue and Venice Police responded to Venice Beach at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.
The call was initially said to be victim of a possible drowning, she said.
"First responders with Fire Rescue were able to stabilize the patient, a 2-year-old child," she said.
Authorities noted a helicopter landed at Barcelona Avenue and The Esplanade.
"The child was flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for further treatment," the news release said.
There have been several calls for water rescues and possible drownings during October in and around Venice, including the death of a Venice High School student who drowned off Stump Pass near Englewood.
