SARASOTA -- A man who said "What a bummer" when authorities questioned him about child pornography died early Monday when he apparently walked in front of an oncoming semi along Interstate 75.
Gerald Nicolas, 65, was standing on the right shoulder of Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 209 in Sarasota when he darted in front of an oncoming Mack semi at 2:46 a.m. Monday.
The semi, driven by David Lawrence, 48, of Jacksonville, was in the middle lane of the interstate and was unable to avoid Nicolas.
Lawrence immediately stopped his vehicle. Nicolas' body was thrown onto the left shoulder.
The investigation closed southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for hours overnight.
Nicolas, who lived in the 2000 block of Sarasota and worked as a painter for Refreshed Furniture, was under scrutiny after an investigation was launched in December.
On Dec. 15, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Sarasota County Sheriff's Department about possible child pornography uploaded and provided authorities with an IP address.
The IP address was associated with a Sarasota man who told authorities he allowed Nicolas to use his personal information to open and gain internet access at a home at 2049 Sun Home Street, Sarasota.
On Feb. 19, detectives executed a search warrant, according to a probable cause affidavit.
"When I introduced myself, Nicolas sighed and stated, "'what a bummer,'" the probable cause affidavit of a Sarasota County detective states.
He told detectives he'd lived alone for three-four years and then, when shown images that were purportedly found on his devices, denied having seen them and then invoked his right to have an attorney.
Detectives would find two laptops and two thumb drives in the home with 50 images of what was deemed child pornography.
He was arrested on Feb. 19. He was released on $50,000 bond on Thursday.
