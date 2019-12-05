VENICE — A Venice resident is in Sarasota County Jail after authorities found he had child pornography on his computer, according to investigators.
Richard Estes, 65, who lives in the 900 block of Jolanda Circle in Venice Isles, is incarcerated without bond after being charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation that found an upload of child pornography to his computer's IP address in July, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A search warrant was conducted at his home on Wednesday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, he said he had seen the image while online, saying he went down "a rabbit hole" while viewing pornography.
An examination of his laptop computer found more child pornography with titles along the lines of "8-12 old" and "Elena11 years old," according to authorities.
While being interviewed at the sheriff's department, he spoke about the situation, authorities said.
"I need help," he said. "I am so embarrassed."
Detectives called it "spontaneous statements" in the probable cause affidavit.
"My life is over, over a picture," Estes reportedly said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.