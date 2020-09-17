SARASOTA — The Child Protection Center announced Thursday its “Community Partner of the Year.”

This year, it is going to the Junior League of Sarasota “to recognize their vital contributions to the protection of local children from abuse,” the

“We have such an amazing and impactful history and long-term relationship with CPC,” JLS President Melissa Hembree said in a news release. “I am grateful to community partners like (CPC) for all that you do to help and serve our community.”

The history between the two organizations go back more than 40 years, according to the news release.

“The Junior League of Sarasota conducted a Community Needs Assessment in 1978, which led to the establishment of the Community Coalition of Children and Families in 1980,” it said. “It would later be named the Child Protection Center. In the years since, JLS has supported CPC through grants, voluntarism, and numerous projects within the organization itself to make it a safe and welcoming environment for children facing the aftermath of abuse.”

