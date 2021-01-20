SARASOTA — The director of Education at Children First will be serving on a committee for Head Start.
Melania Kesoglou will be on the association’s Region IV Foster Care Challenge committee, Children First said in a news release.
“In her role, Kesoglou will help to oversee the FCC’s work in Head Start’s Region IV, the southeastern United States, representing more than 170,000 children, 40,000 staff and 300 member programs,” it said.
It noted the committee’s goal is to “find ‘forever homes’” for teenagers between 13-17 living in the foster care system.
“The FCC works in collaboration with the offices of Head Start and Child Welfare to promote teen adoptions, with recruitment efforts focusing on teens currently in foster care, experiencing homelessness, or in transition, as well as teens participating in the Early Head Start Expectant Parent Program,” it said.
Kesoglou has been overseeing Head Start and Early Head Start education programs at 15 places in Sarasota County, the news release noted.
The programs provide early childhood education to about 900 children annually, from birth to 5 years old, it noted.
Kesoglou has more than 34 years of experience in the early childhood education.
“Her area focus is on educational practices that emphasize interpersonal relationships, cultural diversity, child-centered curriculum and the inclusion of children with special needs in all educational programs,” it said.
She has served Head Start and Early Childhood Education communities at the local, state and national levels, it noted.
“I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to serve the broader Head Start community through this special initiative of finding ‘forever homes’ for our nation’s foster youth,” Kesoglou said. “Because of their age, teenagers are often less likely to be adopted, and much more likely to age out of the system without strong or stable family support. I will continue to put my heart and passion into advocating for the health, well-being, and future successes of the thousands of children and teenagers currently in our foster care system.”
