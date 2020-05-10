NOKOMIS - Children First of Sarasota County is taking part in the ongoing effort to help feed kids and families in Sarasota County.
They are teaming up with an already up-and-running effort from Paradise Grill and its partners to provide hot meals.
"Several of our supporters have partnered with Paradise Grill restaurant in Nokomis to provide hot meals for every single child in our program as well as his/her entire family – this means hundreds of meals," Evan Ackerman of Children First said in an email.
The upcoming dates include:
Thursday, May 14
• Children First staff to meet at Paradise Grill in Nokomis at 9 a.m. to load up three vans with supplies
Distribution from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at:
• 800 Gulf Coast Blvd., Venice - Children First main Venice campus
• Our Mother’s House - 405 Manatee Court, Venice; partnership site with Catholic Charities
• 6926 Children Way, North Port
Friday, May 15 (North County):
Children First staff to meet at Paradise Grill in Nokomis at 9 a.m. to load up three vans with supplies. Distribution takes place from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at:
• 1723 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota
• 1742 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota
