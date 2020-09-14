chILDREN fIRST vENICE HELD A PRACTICE FIRE DRILL (copy)

The Children First Venice campus hosted a practice fire drill in March and the children noticed a group of men hard at work fixing the roads nearby. Children First recently received a $10,000 grant from Suncoast Credit Union.

 FILE PHOTO PROVIDED BY EVAN AKERMAN

SARASOTA – Suncoast Credit Union awarded Children First a $10,000 grant.

The grant will “provide scholarships for the most at-risk children and families in Sarasota County,” according to a news release from Children First.

“Scholarships are one of the agency’s highest priorities, creating every opportunity for children living in poverty to make important cognitive, social, and developmental gains so they are on par with their peers and ready for success in kindergarten and beyond,” it said in the news release.

It is the only Head Start and Early Head Start provider in Sarasota County, it noted. It has about 900 children in its program year-round.

“In addition to providing comprehensive care and services for our children, scholarship support also allows parents and caregivers to receive the opportunities and education needed to work towards self-sufficiency and strengthen the entire family,” CEO Philip Tavill said. “We are deeply grateful to Suncoast Credit Union for their partnership in transforming lives.”

For more information about Children First, visit www.childrenfirst.net or call 941-953-3877.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments