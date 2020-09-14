SARASOTA – Suncoast Credit Union awarded Children First a $10,000 grant.
The grant will “provide scholarships for the most at-risk children and families in Sarasota County,” according to a news release from Children First.
“Scholarships are one of the agency’s highest priorities, creating every opportunity for children living in poverty to make important cognitive, social, and developmental gains so they are on par with their peers and ready for success in kindergarten and beyond,” it said in the news release.
It is the only Head Start and Early Head Start provider in Sarasota County, it noted. It has about 900 children in its program year-round.
“In addition to providing comprehensive care and services for our children, scholarship support also allows parents and caregivers to receive the opportunities and education needed to work towards self-sufficiency and strengthen the entire family,” CEO Philip Tavill said. “We are deeply grateful to Suncoast Credit Union for their partnership in transforming lives.”
For more information about Children First, visit www.childrenfirst.net or call 941-953-3877.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.