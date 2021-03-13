This past week, the world witnessed a historic visit by Pope Francis to Iraq and the ancient remains of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, the Biblical patriarch.
There, Pope Francis invoked the name of Abraham and expressed his hope that all of his children, the Jews, Muslims and Christians, could live in peace.
Representatives of the embattled Christian community were present. Representatives of the Muslim majority were present. Tragically, representatives of the Jews were nowhere to be found. Why is that?
The answer to that question is a tragic tale of the near eradication of a once great community, a tragic tale that must be told.
The Jewish community of Iraq dates back more than 2,500 years. Over many centuries, the Jewish community was home to great scholars, merchants, poets and community builders. Though the fortunes of the community ebbed and flowed depending upon the attitudes of the non-Jewish rulers (sadly, the practice of Jews being forced to wear a “yellow badge of shame” dates back to Medieval Muslim rulers of Iraq), the Jewish community numbered around 150,000 in 1947.
Painfully, anti-Jewish riots forced many Jews to flee their homes after the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.
According to the Virtual Jewish Library, “In 1950, Iraqi Jews were permitted to leave the country within a year provided they forfeited their citizenship. A year later, however, the property of Jews who emigrated was frozen and economic restrictions were placed on Jews who chose to remain in the country. In 1952, Iraq’s government barred Jews from emigrating and publicly hanged two Jews after falsely charging them with hurling a bomb at the Baghdad office of the U.S. Information Agency.
In 2020, the U.S. State Department reported that in 2019 there were reported less than six adult members of the Bagdad Jewish community. In 1917, nearly a third of the population of Baghdad was Jewish. What happened to the Jews of Iraq? The vast majority were driven from their homes by hatred. Thankfully, many found refuge in Israel and elsewhere but this story of “ethnic cleansing” of the Jews, a story repeated throughout the Middle East, is one which is hardly ever told.
In the next few weeks, the Jewish people will celebrate Passover and tell our story of the journey from slavery to freedom from darkness to light. Included in that telling is the story of the Jews of Iraq, children of Abraham, who were oppressed and driven from their homes, their property stolen. We laud the Pope for his bravery in his Iraqi mission of peace. We thank the Pope for mentioning the Jews of Iraq. We are saddened though that he did not tell their story
