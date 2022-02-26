SARASOTA — The Children’s Guardian Fund recently secured a donation of 78 desktop computers and 31 laptops for youth to use.

The volunteer corps at Sarasota Technology Users Group, known as STUG, will rebuild and provide to children in the local Guardian ad Litem program.

Peter Danao, of DeSoto County government, arranged the donation of the discarded computers, which will be carefully stripped of all information.

"The safety of the donor’s information is a critical concern," said Mark Sharff, board member of the Children's Guardian Fund. "Microsoft Corp. has donated licensing for the installation of the Office Suite on all STUG refurbished units as a support of this valuable community service."

Mike Hutchinson, head of the STUG refurbishing project, said the supply of computers never keeps up with the huge demand.


"The STUG group of talented, selfless volunteers bring years of professional and executive experience from notable backgrounds such as IBM, L3 Technologies and other major tech companies," Hutchinson said.

Children’s Guardian Fund provides funding to meet emergency needs and enable normalcy and enrichment in the lives of children in foster care. Recipients include area foster youth programs, Emma Booker School, Harvest House, Mothers Helping Mothers, Women’s Resource Center, Resurrection House, SPARCC, Sarasota Housing Authority, New Town Masonic Temple and dozens of others.  

Donated units from local families and businesses allowed STUG to provide 973 units last year, and more than 17,862 units since this program began in 2002, supporting a diverse population throughout Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

All donations are tax deductible. For more about STUG, or to donate a computer, visit thestug.org, call 941-374-1107 or send an email to msharff@gmail.com.

