Venice merchants decided you can never have enough chocolate and invited residents to a downtown chocolate walk. Venice and Miami Avenues saw lines of people waiting to dunk candy and cake into chocolate fountains.
On Miami Avenue, there were wine and tea tastings.
Suzanne Andrews, owner of Our Mother’s Cupboard on Miami, enjoys offering samples of her teas to shoppers. She often also has her delicious homemade scones on hand ready for a treat. Stop by the store to get schedules of classes and tastings and to do some Christmas shopping.
Suzanne offers everything for the tea drinker on your list and carries a large inventory of spices.
These days Venice has the spirit. Store fronts are decorated and merchants are ready with special sales and merchandise to make shopping fun. The store fronts look sensational.
There are several new art galleries in town offering one of a kind merchandise created by local artists.
Put on your red and green, your Santa hat and come share the joy.
It’s beginning to look a lot like...
Next week, walk through Blalock Park and enjoy all the lighted trees. Folks have been working for two weeks decorating.
“I can’t believe the terrific response,” Monty Andrews said recently as he spruced up the park.
The park display also includes all the wonderful lighted animals that were positioned at Venice City Hall for years. These animals touch many hearts as they’ve been a long time Venice tradition.
The Venice Museum is decorated and open too. Thanks to Tina Bird and volunteers for making the place look festive.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Shauna Boichut owner of Down Island Way. Shauna is a cheerleader for Venice and for her store. She recently narrated the Epiphany Cathedral fashion show and was a hit.
Her cheery description of the models and clothes made the event light hearted and fun. Shauna is hoping for more fashion shows.
At the Chocolate Walk Down Island Way was a hub of activity. The clothes and jewelry and staff make the store consumer friendly. Shauna is determined to make Miami Ave a happening place in Venice. The Ave is a terrific place to shop with many new interesting stores.
Shauna is always ready for a friendly meet and greet. She is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
