SARASOTA — Choral Artists of Sarasota announced “Listen to the Earth Project,” scheduled for April 17-19 has been postponed.
Artistic Director Joseph Holt made the announcement in a news release.
“We have listened to the earth and the message is clear—the world premiere of James Grant’s ‘Listen to the Earth’ concert and the additional ‘Listen to the Earth Project’ activities, which were planned to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day are postponed until April 2021,” Holt said. “You can imagine how disappointed we are and how frustrating it is to postpone these events which have been four years in the making. But, the health and safety of our audiences, singers, instrumentalists, and volunteers is our first and foremost concern. We are looking ahead to brighter days and have reserved the Sarasota Opera House for April 25, 2021 for the world premiere. So, mark your calendar and plan to celebrate the 51st anniversary of Earth Day with us then.”
In the news release, Holt said the group is trying to “adjust to the significant financial impact” that takes place when canceling an event — especially on artists and vendors.
“The singers of Choral Artists are, for the most part, freelance musicians and rely on a variety of income sources to make their living,” he said. “We’re reaching out to our patrons and audiences hoping they will consider either donating their tickets to Choral Artists as a tax-deductible donation or holding them for the 2021 event.”
Its Going Green Gala is also nixed. An online silent auction is taking its place “with participatory activities, artwork and woodwork created from local tree species.”
For more on that, visit 32auctions.com/GoingGreen.
Holt is also getting the word out early on Choral Artists and the Giving Challenge, April 28-29.
During the Giving Challenge, donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100.
“We know we can count on the support of the Choral Artists family,” Holt said. “We will get through these unsettling times together. To reduce the sting, we will be posting audio and video excerpts of recent performances.”
Videos are online at choralartistssarasota.org/watch-listen/.
For more information, visit ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
