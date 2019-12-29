NORTH PORT — Ralph Lauren? Kate Spade or Michael Kors?
Nah. How about the annual Christian Women’s Club fashion show for the hot ticket in style.
The event/meeting on Jan. 8 pairs models at Heron Creek Golf & County Club with Bealls, the Florida-based retail company.
Eight members of the Christian Women’s Club will model Bealls off-the-rack fashions, another handful following that in funwear to lighten the evening with a laugh, said Carol Culpepper, event coordinator.
Proceeds benefit the Christian Women’s Club.
“It’s a wonderful group to be with,” she said of the North Port club that’s affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, a non-denominational women’s leadership ministry.
The North Port women’s club has mixed the annual show with second-hand fashion or other looks to bring excitement to the event.
Bealls provides fashion for this year’s show.
There’s morning brunch and other fun planned for the 9 a.m. start time. Brunch is $19. The venue is at 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port, 941-564-8207
