ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry 2019-2020 Concert Series heralds the holiday with “Noel: Night of Everlasting Love” cantata at the Sunday, Dec. 8 worship service for anyone to attend at either 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn Street.
The service, normally held at 9:15 a.m., has been moved up for this special event.
The moving cantata features the EUMC Sanctuary Choir of more than 60 voices singing timeless Christmas classics accompanied by instrumentalists, a colorful living nativity, multi-media enhancements, and special narrations. Children’s programs and a free nursery are provided for these two services.
According to tradition, the Englewood United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn Street, will be decked with poinsettias for Tuesday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Candlelight Services rich in song and instrumentation at 4, 6, 8, and 10 p.m. The 6 p.m. Family Service will have special features for the children. On Christmas Day, everyone is invited to just show up between noon and 3 p.m., for the 28th annual, free community Christmas Dinner in Fellowship Hall.
For more information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.
Everyone is invited to just show up Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day between noon and 3 p.m., for the 28th annual, free community Christmas Dinner in Fellowship Hall.
Takeout orders may be placed only on Christmas Day and in person. For dinner transportation or delivery to someone homebound, call 941-474-5588 ext. 253.
Calling between now and Dec. 20 is preferred. Calls to that number will be accepted only until 11:15 a.m. Christmas Day.
For information only, visit: englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
