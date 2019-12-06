Englewood United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn Street, will be decked with poinsettias for Tuesday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Candlelight Services rich in song and instrumentation at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. The 6 p.m. Family Service will have special features for the children. On Christmas day, everyone is invited to just show up between noon and 3 p.m., for the 28th annual, free community Christmas Dinner in Fellowship Hall. For more information, visit: englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.