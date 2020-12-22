While some children hope Santa brings them a toy, video game, book or puppy, Jakobe “Kobe” Kai Washington is wishing for a bone marrow donor to save his life.
Kobe, 8, was diagnosed with T-lymphoblastic leukemia in August.
Now, his family is hoping people will take part in an event seeking a bone marrow match from 10 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve on Thursday at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. A cheek swab works to see if participants are a match for Kobe.
He has been in gifted classes since he was in kindergarten, his mother, Imeria Price.
“He’s a pretty smart kid,” she said.
He wants to be an areospace engineer building spaceships and also enjoys being a part of a Tampa Bay-based baseball team and Little League. Kobe’s favorite activities are building STEM and Lego projects, Price said.
Not himself
One day in August, his parents noticed he just wasn’t himself.
He had low energy and “spots popped up on his body,” Price said. She and Kobe’s father, Jordan Washington, took him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
“We didn’t expect anything major,” Price said.
Blood tests showed Kobe’s white cell blood count was very high, she said. He was immediately transported by helicopter to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
That helicopter ride cost $50,000, Price said, and she’s received the bill for that entire amount. Kobe didn’t have health insurance when he was diagnosed.
Price and Washington drove to St. Pete and took turns there for about a month. Kobe began a barrage of treatments.
Emergency surgeries put in a central port for plasma exchange and dialysis and then a peripheral line was added to his arm and chest for chemotherapy, according to his GoFundMe Facebook page. He was placed in Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for his first cycle of chemotherapy.
Price quit her day job at Sarasota Memorial; she attends night school for nursing and needed transport Kobe to treatments in the day. Washington remains employed by also lost work hours driving Kobe to and from St. Petersburg for chemotheapy.
The financial and emotional toll of their son’s illness is incalculable.
“You can’t even believe it,” Washington said.
A setback
After rounds of chemotherapy, Kobe was about to enter the next cycle of his treatment regimen, but there was a setback,
“A biopsy revealed that there was still a presence of leukemic cells in Kobe’s bone marrow,” Price said.
Doctors said a bone marrow transplant was the last option for Kobe. But a donor needs to be found.
For now, Kobe is home.
“We are praying that he’s home for Christmas,” Price said.
His parents are worried about the fungal infection doctors discovered in Kobe’s lungs. But he still smiles for the camera and when his sister, Kailyn, hugs him.
Washington said chemotherapy left Kobe “very weak, fatigued and nauseous.”
“Kobe’s a fighter,” Washington said.
His siblings’ Kailyn, 5, and Kaison, 2, have shirts with “My brother’s fight is my fight” imprinted. Kobe and his parents wear shirts bearing “Kobe Strong.”
The couple created a virtual Shangri-la for their children, breeding exotic South African roosters and hens, owning pigs and having a cow on their Charlotte County property.
Imeria Price and Jordan Washington are pleading for people to see if they might be a match for the child.
“Please, give my son the gift of life,” Price said.
The GoFundMe page is: bit.ly/3pa468z.
Donor information
The National Marrow Donor Program is holding the Be The Match event for Kobe.
Debiann McIntosh is a community engagement specialist with the Icla da Silva Foundation, Inc. and is assisting.
Becoming a donor is simple, McIntosh said. Once a match is made, a donor receives one shot a day for five days. The shots multiply a donor’s own stem cells. Then, the donor gives blood at a local facility. The donor’s blood is returned, but stem cells are extracted.
“Our body naturally makes more stem cells,” she said.
Donors must be 18 or older. The cost to donate is free.
Currently there are 14,000 patients awaiting a bone marrow transplant. McIntosh said she joined Be The Match after her own mother died nine years ago, awaiting a transplant that never came.
Race and ethnicity can be a factor in being a match but Caucasians can be a match for African-Americans, McIntosh said.
