VENICE - Christmas in July is a bit warmer than December, but the deals were far from cold.
But the annual Christmas in July event, held by Venice MainStreet, did bring out a crowd on Friday and Saturday.
There were trolley rides, sponsored by Lueanne Wood and Wayne Welsh with Gulf Shores Realty — along with Santa Claus showing up.
There were also gift baskets available.
