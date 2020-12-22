VENICE - Hundreds of millions of miles from Earth, the planets Jupiter and Saturn seemed to converge close together this week — in an event astronomers and historians believe was similar to the Christmas star of about 2,000 years ago.
Area residents went outside and looked up on Monday and Tuesday and night to check out the Great Conjunction.
It last took place in 1623 but were too close to the sun in the sky to be easily visible; the last time it was easily visible from Earth was the year 1226, according to the Royal Astronomical Society in the United Kingdom.
The two planets — which in reality are more than 500 million miles apart from one-another — will appear close for this week before drifting apart. The next Great Conjunction will take place on March 15, 2080. After that, it'll be after the year 2400.
