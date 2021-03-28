Chucko, the All-American Clown, is serious in his commitment to entertain, enlighten, educate and — to unite couples in holy matrimony.
The former Boss clown of the old Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus went from entertaining “children of all ages” in the circus to bringing joy and rekindling memories for senior citizens in area nursing homes and retirement centers.
A bout with pancreatic cancer stopped Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow in his tracks for nearly a year and then came the pandemic.
Refusing to let cancer win, he endured surgery and months of rehab with one goal in mind — to get back to doing what he loves most — bringing joy to others, especially seniors in nursing and retirement centers.
Too often alone and without family members nearby, many of those seniors need something or someone to put some sparkle in their lives.
As he was ready to return to his seniors, the pandemic hit. That is when his Ringling experience paid off.
Ringling clown were expected to come up with something new year after year if they wanted their contract to be renewed.
Sidlow did that in spades as he rose from being the youngest Clown College graduate to being the youngest “Boss Clown” in the Greatest Chow on Earth. If he could not visit his senors in person, he certainly could visit them on YouTube.
By April, he had lined up a few other clowns and videographer and put together his first show. With his wife, Noriko, providing piano music and tasty treats for the cast and crew he continued to turn out a new show about once a month, he also put together a board of directors, applied for not-for-profit status and became registered with the Community Foundation of Sarasota in order to participate in the Giving Challenge to secure additional funding for his goal of making a difference in the lives of a senior citizens.
His new springtime show, “World of Chucko in Wonderland” debuts at 3 p.m. Sunday on YouTube.
After the initial airing, the show will be available, as all his previous shows, to watch anytime on YouTube He also has made DVDs of all past shows available to area retirement centers.
Armed with a notary license, Sidlow has added one more job to his duty roster — justice of the peace — and performed his first wedding ceremony.
Noriko was there to capture it all on film but not until she served as the couple’s caterer, even to crafting a custom wedding cake for the bride and groom — Tessa and Vito Amato.
Acting as themed wedding guests were the same clowns who work with Sidlow in his monthly YouTube shows: Patri-Tot (Kristen Wilson), J.P Theron, Grandma Pearl and Eugene Pidgeon. They were in costumes but Chucko wore a tux for the wedding ceremony and left the white face in the makeup kit.
Learn more about his new calling at The World of Chucko on Facebook, YouTube and thegivingpartner.org — organizations — world of chucko and world of chuck.org.
Because of his special history with Clown College which was created in Venice in 1968, Sidlow is one of three former Ringling performers to be featured in the Circus Train Car Museum that is expected to open within a year in the former Ringling train car now at the Historic Venice Train Deport.
Venice Theatre’s set designer Tim Wisgerhof is designing the interior of the car. He is working with Sidlow, Sigrid Gebel, widow of the most famous animal trainer in circus history, Gunther Gebel-Williams; and Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College.
Because the museum is small, it will honor the two most significant aspects of the Ringling’s years in Venice — the creation of Clown College and the Ringling purchase of Circus Williams in German to convince its star, Gunther Gebel-Williams to come to America.
When the Greatest Show on Earth ended up with two great animal trainers and not enough clowns for two entire circuses, training new clowns was a necessity.
The circus left Venice in 1992. Clown College remained for a few years until it, too, closed. Gebel Williams died in July 2001 and is buried at Venice Memorial Gardens. The Greatest Show on Earth held its final performance at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York on May 21, 2017.
