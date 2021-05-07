SARASOTA - The World of Chucko is returning to the world of reality.
"After a year of having to abide by the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic; restrictions that have included social distancing and the recommendations to limit or avoid public gatherings - the World of Chucko is emerging from hibernation," it said in a news release.
Chuck Sidlow, known as Chucko-the All American Clown, announced Thursday that the World of Chucko will take part in a private Mother’s Day Parade at the Pines of Sarasota.
It takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at The Pines of Sarasota, 1501 N Orange Ave, Sarasota
For more information, call Sidlow at 941-928-2246; visit www.worldofchucko.org or email btcchucksidlow@hotmail.com.
