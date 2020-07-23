Dig out that Christmas sweater, a favorite ornament and a recipe.

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Suncoast MCC is hosting a "virtual" Christmas in July event for its members and friends

As services remain canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Suncoast members have planned an online get together where they can reconnect with one another and meet new friends and have yet another opportunity to wear their favorite "ugly" or "not-so-ugly" Christmas sweater, share recipes of favorite holiday treats, show a favorite holidays ornament and talk about what makes it special.

Be prepared to email your favorite holiday recipes that will become part of a memory document of everyone's favorite holiday.

There will be three prizes: $50, $25 and $10 gift cards.

Christmas is a wonderful time of birth and reflection. Even during these uncertain and uncharted times, we are thankful for what we have, especially our SunCoast MCC family and friends. Join as we spread some Christmas cheer.

Download ZOOM now if you have not already done so. For instructions and passwords for this and other virtual events of MCC, go to: suncoast.mcc.com 

