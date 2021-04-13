VENICE — A former bowling alley will be rumbling with the sounds of church before too long.
The CoastLife Church has purchased the former AMF Bowling Alley in Venice for $2.7 million, according to Ian Black Real Estate, which represented the church in the transaction.
The bowling alley is in the 1100 block of U.S. 41.
“The space will serve as the new location for the church, which will complete extensive renovations to the property prior to move-in,” according to a news release.
Currently, the church as a campus in the 2200 block of Seaboard Avenue on 3 acres, which includes a 14,300 square foot building, according to the news release.
“The church has struggled for years to accommodate the number of people who attend services during its three service times,” the news release said.
The bowling alley has a 5 acre lot and a 44,792 square foot facility.
Linda Emery and Nick DeVito II of Ian Black Real Estate worked the transaction for the church while Max Krzyminski of JLL Capital Markets represented iStar Bowling Centers 1 LP, the seller.
“Parking requirements are often a concern for churches, and many existing properties lack the appropriate ratio for a large congregation,” Emery said in the news release. “This property is unique in that it meets the required parking ratio and also gives them ample space and improved visibility to accommodate future growth.”
CoastLife Church Lead Pastor Jason Warman says there will be an interior renovation with a 850-1,000 seat auditorium and a “modern-looking façade.”
It will also add a new roof and HVAC system, he said.
“This property checked a lot of boxes for us, one of those being the strategic location in the heart of Venice,” Warman said in the news release. “With so much development happening to both the north and south, we are humbled and honored to be included in the growth of our city. We are excited to put Jesus at the heart of Venice and look forward to serving our community in this new location.”
The new church will be ready by the summer of 2022, he said. The current church location is for sale for $2.3 million.
