On Saturday, May 2, the Venice Church of the Nazarene will have a Communion parade at the church, followed by an online Communion on Sunday.
But participation preparation for members begins, Saturday.
“Sunday, we will take Communion together, apart ... and we want to do something special in preparation for the Lord’s Supper,” the church said in a statement.
Participants should drive to the church at 10 a.m. Saturday to pick up portable sets of Communion wafers and juice for use during Sunday morning’s livestream of the service.
“We want everyone to come on Saturday morning at the same time — at 10 a.m. — and park in the grassy area across from the sanctuary, then VCN staff and their family members will direct traffic to parade in front of the sanctuary down to the teen room where we will hand out Communion sets to each car. We will keep this activity sanitary and remain at a safe distance, and our staff will wear masks and gloves.”
It gives a chance to greet each other, the church said.
“Anyone who cannot take part in the Saturday parade can still use juice and bread from their home on Sunday morning,” it said. “When you come on Saturday feel free to bring a sign with a message you want to convey to others present.”
