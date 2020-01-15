VENICE — Music for Charity was held during the Christmas holidays at Ciao Gelato.
Called a “successful event” with music from George Byrne, all tips and donations collected “were matched by Ciao Gelato and donated to The Venice Christmas Angels,” the shop said.
The store noted Angela Hitts donated time “to purchase and deliver gifts, clothing, shoes, hams and Publix gift cards to those families in need for the holidays.”
The store said the next Music for Charity is Saturday, Feb. 8. It is set to benefit Adams Veterans and First Responders Assistance Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.