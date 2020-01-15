Ciao Gelato

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Music for Charity was held during the Christmas holidays at Ciao Gelato.

Called a “successful event” with music from George Byrne, all tips and donations collected “were matched by Ciao Gelato and donated to The Venice Christmas Angels,” the shop said.

The store noted Angela Hitts donated time “to purchase and deliver gifts, clothing, shoes, hams and Publix gift cards to those families in need for the holidays.”

The store said the next Music for Charity is Saturday, Feb. 8. It is set to benefit Adams Veterans and First Responders Assistance Fund.

