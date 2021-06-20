SARASOTA — It's time for a creative option for music students - and they have a family-friendly option in July.
The Music Compound and Suncoast Blues Society hosts a Cigar Box Guitar Workshop on 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 10 at 1751 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Kids from 8-18 are invited to learn from blues musician Steve Arvey with each student building a cigar box guitar.
"Reclaimed woods and recycled materials are used to build the handcrafted cigar box guitars; the workshop includes all materials, a history lesson, and a jam session," it said in a news release.
It's also free but limited to the first 10 people who register.
"The Suncoast Blues Society is thrilled to be able to offer programs like this, for all ages, throughout the region," Society President Terri O'Brien said. "The blues is a genre to which many younger people may not have enjoyed extensive exposure; through workshops like this one, they can enjoy a creative activity while learning about the history of and getting an opportunity to play the blues."
The Suncoast Blues Society notes it is dedicated to celebrating and promoting the musical genre known as the blues, preserving its history and traditions, supporting blues musicians, and sharing blues music with current and future generations in the Tampa Bay area.
"We are so excited to host this workshop and bring awareness and enjoyment of this activity and the music to area children," added Jenny Townsend, owner of the Music Compound. "Cigar box guitars have a rich history and we're confident the participants will enjoy learning about as well as playing them."
The Society’s mission statement is: "'Keeping the Blues Alive' is seen through its support of live blues music as well as through its community outreach programs, such as this workshop."
Arvey began his career on the Chicago blues circuit in the 1970s.
"Now living in Florida, Arvey is a fixture at major festivals and nightclubs throughout the South, Europe and the Caribbean," it said. "He is also considered by many to be one of the top cigar box guitar players in the world today."
To make a reservation, call 941-379-9100 or visit musiccompound.com/blues.
