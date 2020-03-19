VENICE — The city's beaches remain open but, as with everything else in the time of coronavirus, that's subject to change.
Venice city and Sarasota County officials will be having a conference call Thursday afternoon or Friday morning to decide whether to join the other jurisdictions that have closed public beaches as an additional measure of "social distancing."
Currently, the state is following a guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit groups to no more than 10 people and to keep at least 6 feet between them.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Tuesday applying that standard to beaches and restaurants. He also ordered bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days.
But he left it up to cities and counties to impose tighter restrictions, and several have.
A number of beaches in Broward County, including popular spring break hot spot Fort Lauderdale, are closed.
That county has about a quarter — 96 — of the 390 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
Beaches in Miami-Dade County and Naples are closed as well. Lee County announced the closure of county-owned beaches effective at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Cocoa Beach's closure goes into effect Friday and Clearwater Beach's on Monday.
Sen. Rick Scott, DeSantis' predecessor, has called for more limits on access to the state's beaches but stopped short of calling for them to be closed.
"I think they ought to do everything they can to stop people from going on the beach," he said in an appearance on CNN Thursday morning. "They ought to make sure that the only way you're going on the beach is by yourself."
At Venice Beach
Mary Smith, 82, of Litchfield County, Connecticut is a Bird Bay resident when her family is in Venice.
As she sat on a bench at Venice Beach, she said she's not concerned about COVID-19.
"My career was in nursing and I have a lot of common sense," she said. "And I'm doing all the things they told you you must do, like wash your hands. And it's very serious. It's unreal, actually, isn't it?"
Smith said she plays tennis near the beach every day and stops by the beach.
"I just wonder where it's all going to end. Closing up you-name-it. You have to keep your own sanity, get a good book; listen to music and just love life."
Circles in the sand
Margaret Tuohy, 70, lives in Rambler's Rest off River Road. When she and her husband, Ed, 70, are not in the Venice area, they live in DeMotte, Indiana.
They were spending the morning with friends, Tom and Jane Forshee, of Canton, Georgia. The four were within a circle in the sand they had marked off.
It was their way of social distancing.
"We're watching the crowds and if they get close to us, we're going to leave," Margaret Tuohy said.
Because of COVID-19, Rambler's Rest — along with most other communities — has shut down gatherings and recreation halls. That left, as of Thursday morning, the beaches as a place to go outside and get fresh air.
"We decided to come out here to the open air; they said open air is best," Tom Forshee, 70, said. "Anybody gets close to us, we'll just pack up and leave. That's why we've got this line right here...We're doing that six-foot, don't crowd up," he added — pointing to the markings in the sand.
The four come down to Venice Beach about once a week but said Thursday didn't seem crowded at all, chalking it up — at least in part — to winter residents returning north early because of COVID-19.
"A lot of people in the park have already left," Margaret Tuohy said.
"They closed all the activities out," Tom Forshee said.
"But what's the use of going home? It's the same thing up there," Jane Forshee said.
The four said they are very aware of the illness and are protective because two of the four have health issues that make them weaker to COVID-19.
"We have to watch what we're doing," Jane Forshee said.
But it's not something to panic about, they said, putting part of the onus on media.
"I think the media plays it up too much. If you sit there and listen to the media too much, it drives you crazy. A little bit is fine, but they go overboard and it's all negative. There's no positive,"
Margaret Tuohy said. "You can't become so isolated that you can't go out of your house."
None of them, though, were upset at the idea that the city might close Venice Beach.
"If it closes, it closes," Tom Forshee said.
Harold and Donna Carlson were hosting their family from the Port Huron area of Michigan who were down for spring break. Their group, likewise, had a circle around their family encampment.
"We're concerned but not worried ... yet," Harold Carlson said.
He and his wife live in the winter months in Bird Bay in Venice.
"We try not to watch too much TV," Harold Carlson said.
His wife, Donna, was hopeful that people would use common sense and allow the area to remain one of few places people could visit.
"I don't think it's a place that has to close if people keep a distance," Donna Carlson said.
Venice Gondolier Editor Scott Lawson contributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.