If only Rollins Coakley were still alive to see the latest addition to the Venice Train Depot — a former train car that once served The Greatest Show on Earth — which literally put Venice on the international map in 1960 when it moved its winter quarters fro Sarasota to Venice.
Rollins was a longtime mover and shaker in Venice and a fan of trains and also the circus.
He was the man who saved the depot and led the way to its restoration. The land surrounding the city's Historic Train Depot was named for him.
His one final dream which he never lived to see was to have a former Ringling Circus train car parked on a siding at the depot to serve as a museum honoring the days when Venice was the site of the winter quarters of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
As a reporter for The Gondolier, I got to know Rollins and soon began to share his dream of that museum. I had been on the Gunther Gebel-Williams statue committee which was put together by Rollins after the idea for the statue was suggested by Doug Bolduc who was the paper's editor at the time of the famous animal trainer's death in July 2001.
The statue turned out to be a four-year project from finding a sculptor and then seeing the project through from a miniature to the larger than life-sized bronze statue by artist Ed Kasprowitz, of Apollo Beach.
Sigrid Gebel, widow of the most famous animal trainer in history, still lives in Venice and supervised the sculpting after providing the artist with photos and even costumes once worn by her late husband in the circus. I was able to tag along with her on several trips to Apollo Beach to see the progress on the statue and then to pen the words for the county plaque and attend the dedication.
Then, thanks to Rollins, I was on another committee — this one to bring a Ringling train car to Venice for the museum. There was even the promise of that actual train car that had been used by Gunther Gebel-Williams and his family when they were with The Greatest Show on Earth.
Ringling was on board, but sadly the project was derailed.
The park at the depot was named Rollins Coakley Park, but it would be a while before the circus train car project was back on track but with all new people except for me.
The strength of that committee was its leadership — Mary Huba and George Miller. Both are super organizing active members of the Venice Area Historical Society which also has been the fundraising arm of the project.
That George is a train expert has been an added bonus, and Mary has done everything from feed us lunch at several of the early meetings with some of the key people involved.
Once again, Sigrid Gebel has been great in offering information about her late husband. And the youngest boss clown of the Ringling circus, Chuck Sidlow, agreed to help with so many of the things involved in the design and execution of the museum.
Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College, agreed to help replicate the "bunk and trunk" space that was her first home aboard the train after she began her career with the circus after graduation.
A bunk and trunk is literally that — a 4-foot by 6-foot room in which the clown lived aboard the train as the show traveled all over its U.S. tour for about 11 months of the year. Putting all this together in the roughly 9-by-89-foot space of the train car is the absolute best person we could possibly have as our designer, Tim Wisgerhof. He's the genius behind so many shows at Venice Theatre and, for some 12 years, the head of the display department at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York.
I called him to ask if he might come to a meeting guide us in designing this special but challenging space, and not did he say "yes" but he has gone more than the extra mile to actually become out museum designer.
And lastly, but actually the first person I went to for help for our project, Bill Dovel, spent more than a year to produce an incredible miniature of the "only arena ever built in any city in North America by a circus."
Those were his words. I was not smart enough to recognize that fact, but it is true and that circus arena — which was modeled after Madison Square garden circa 1960 — was totally paid for by the circus.
When the circus left Venice, the city gained a 4,500-seat venue. Sadly, there was no vision to do anything with the site.
Finally in 2014, it was torn down. All that remains on the old circus site is the Tito Gaona Flying trapeze school, which is run by one of the greatest aerialists in the history of the Greatest Show on Earth.
But, thanks to Bill Dovel, we gained an incredible miniature of the arena for the new museum.
Tito Gaona helped him with the finishing touches, tiny replicas of the rigging used by aerialists in the circus. The Gaona family, like the Gebels, is another famous circus family that has remained here in Venice.
While the museum will not be ready to open until late fall at the earliest, the fact that it has come this far is a testament to the many people who have helped to raise nearly $200,000, and who have given countless hours of their time and actual or replica artifacts.
While I was not living here in those days, my parents were, and I remember going to the 100th anniversary preview show in the arena with my daughter and parents.
I also remember driving down a street one day and as I passed a young man on a bicycle, I saw a that he was a white-faced clown, probably on his way to a class at Clown College or a rehearsal at the arena.
Over the years I have met people who talk about being in a line at a restaurant and chatting with the likes of Gunther Gebel-Williams, who although a world famous super star, was just another good neighbor to his fellow residents.
His widow is still like that, looking as incredible as when she performed in the show and now operating a wedding planning business with her daughter Tina Delmoral.
The Gaonas are also good neighbors and friends. Tito has his flying trapeze school, but is always ready to help people in many ways, as is his wife Renata who owns Attitudes in Dance. So is their daughter Victoria, a junior at Venice High School, who is also a freshman at the State College of Florida-Venice.
I have the best job of all because I have been able to meet all these terrific people in my 25 years at the paper.
As the paper prepares for its 75th anniversary on March 6 — even as that restored train car is driven over to its final home next to the restored caboose that is home to the Venice Area historical Society at the Historic Venice Train Depot — I have so much to remind me that my parents had a talent for finding the best places to live, with Venice being the absolute best of the best.
