Check out the large photos with today’s column — a first but necessary.
Thanks to Mary Huba, George Miller and designer Tim Wisgerhof, of Venice Theatre, the circus train car museum is moving closer to the time when it can be moved to its future home on a siding near the restored caboose at the Historic Venice Train Depot at Rollins Coakley Park.
I so wish Rollins were alive to see this after all these years. He put together the first committee for the project I can’t even remember how many years ago. I was on that committee which sadly had no luck raising money.
I also have been on the second committee which under the leadership of Huba and Miller of the Venice Area Historical Society, has not only raised the money but has moved forward as hours and hours of work has been accomplished at UniGlide on Spur Street in the city’s industrial district and with lots of work from a variety of trades people.
With an incredible model of the old Venice Circus Arena made by Bill Dovel and rooms honoring circus greats Gunther Gebel-Williams, Chucko Sidlow and Peggy Williams plus mementos and information of the days when Venice was the winter home of The Greatest Show on Earth (1960-1992) and Clown College (1968-1996)
Gebel-Williams was considered the greatest animal trainer in the world and is honored with a bronze statue initiated by the Venice Gondolier shortly after his death in July 2001. That stature is at the depot site and its site is maintained by volunteers from the Pelican Point Garden Club.
There will be a room in the new museum that replicates but in a smaller space, the train car on which Gebel-Williams and his family traveled with the show. Gebel-Williams loved his animals and they loved him back.
His wife, Sigrid, has been a huge help to the museum as she was on the statue committee.
The miniature arena will be in the main and central room for the museum and at the other end a a room honoring Sidlow, the youngest Boss Clown in the Ringling Circus and also one of the youngest Clown College graduates.
He also is featured at the Tibbals Museum of the Circus at The Ringling in Sarasota and currently, in monthly videos on Facebook other sites. Look for the “World of Chucko.”
Another clown, the first female clown graduate of Clown College, Peggy Williams — who eventually rose to an executive leader with Feld Enterprises, the last owner of The Greatest Show on Earth, will be featured in a likeness of her first room on the circus train, a space called a bunk and trunk and just 4 feet by 6 feet. That is where she lived on the circus train car her first few years with the show.
She also was the historian for the old circus. Williams has offered photos of her space for the use of Venice Theatre’s resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof who is designing the museum display space.
Tim may be my greatest coup ever for when I called him after seeing just two shows by the then new guy at the theater, as asking if he might help out on the train car committee, he said: “Yes.”
By now, everyone who has seen his sets at the theater knows he is a genius but all the hours he has given to the design of the museum puts him in a whole other class of “wonderfulness.”
Thanks to these wonderful folks and the people currently working on all the things that are the important underpinnings of the future museum, things are moving along nicely.
