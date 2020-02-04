VENICE — With little discussion Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners made quick work on two items placed on the agenda by their county attorney and county administrator.
In the drafting stages since last fall, County Attorney Rick Elbrecht wanted to sample the commissioners’ appetite for a new ordinance regarding vaping.
Concerned about the health risks posed by the practice, commissioners had requested that Elbrecht draft such an ordinance for their consideration.
But in December, Congress enacted a new federal law that now prevents the sale of any tobacco product to a person under age 21. The new law does not prevent the possession of a tobacco product by an underage person.
In remarks to commissioners, Elbrecht said Charlotte County had been considering an ordinance as well, but in light of the new federal law, had dropped the idea.
“I suggest we cease and desist,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said, drawing general acknowledgement of consent from the other four commissioners.
With that, Commission Chairman Mike Moran noted that the Elbrecht could cease work on the ordinance.
Mental health district
Commissioners also approved county staff proceeding with a survey of residents during February in advance of a March discussion regarding mental health services.
Commissioners have been discussing off and on during the past year the idea of creating a mental health special dependent district as allowed by Florida statutes. Moran first raised the possibility last spring and been a strong proponent of the idea since then.
The survey will seek opinions regarding the establishment of a district, the types of services it might provide, and support for a property tax increase to fund the program according to a memo from County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to the commissioners.
As a dependent district, funding for it would come from the county’s general fund which has property taxes paid by residents as its main revenue source.
Saying the survey was a good idea, Commissioner Christian Ziegler suggested adding a question about a sunset provision for any tax imposed to fund the district. After a brief discussion, commissioners unanimously approved adding the question.
The survey will be offered to various stakeholder groups, on social media outlets and through the county’s website beginning later this week.
It will be available until Feb. 28 to give staff time to review the results and prepare them for commissioners’ discussion in March.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.