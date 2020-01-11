Fire Fest 2020 is coming up

VENICE — Fire Fest provides a firsthand look at how prescribed burns protect area communities from wildfires as well as maintain Florida's natural ecosystems for present and future generations.

VNfirefest020619g.jpg

Fire Fest, held Feb. 2 at T. Mabry Carlton  Jr. Memorial Reserve in Venice, provided a first-hand look at how prescribed burns protect communities and property from wildfires, — as well as maintain Florida's natural ecosystems — for present and future generations.  

 SUN PHOTO BY ADAM HUTCHINSON

A part of Prescribed Fire Awareness Week, Fire Fest is a fun opportunity for the whole family to learn how fire is used carefully and effectively on our natural lands, right here in Sarasota County.

The event includes prescribed burn demonstrations; a game zone for children; guided nature walks; free food; and raffle prizes.

VNfirefest020619b.jpg

Fire Fest was held on Feb. 2, 2019 at T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Venice.  

 SUN PHOTOS BY Adam Hutchinson

Fire Fest 2020 is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, 1800 Mabry Carlton Parkway, Venice.

For more information, call 941-861-5000.

Jacaranda library gets Sunday hours

VENICE — Starting Jan. 26, the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library will be open Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Selby Public Library in Sarasota will have the same Sunday hours.

Several county libraries had Sunday hours until 2012, when they were eliminated in a cost-cutting move. The County Commission approved restoring Sunday hours to these two libraries last year.

Small celebrations with refreshments are planned at both libraries on Jan. 26.

The Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library is at 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. The Selby Public Library is at 1331 First St., Sarasota. 

For more information, call 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.

City blood drive Feb. 5

OneBlood is holding a blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 5, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Venice employees and members of the public are encouraged to donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus.

All blood donors will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt and coupons for a free pint of Culver’s custard and a 10% discount at Bealls. Donors also receive a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack.

ID is required.

For more information or to make an appointment online, visit OneBloodDonor.org and use sponsor code 9354.

