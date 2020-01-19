‘Selling Venice’ exhibit to open
The Venice Museum & Archives’ new exhibit, “Selling Venice: Advertising in the 1920s,” opens Tuesday, Jan. 21.
This small exhibit will feature enlarged advertisements pulled out of the Venice News, published from 1926 to 1928, designed to sell properties and goods in Venice during the initial “boom years” in the city’s history.
The Venice Museum & Archives is located in the Triangle Inn at 351 S. Nassau St. and is open to the public Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of each month, October-April, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, call 941-486-2487 or visit VeniceMuseum.org.
Crime prevention seminar
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a senior citizen crime prevention seminar on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Twin Lakes Park, Sarasota.
Its Crime Prevention Unit will host a two-hour program from 1 to 3:00 p.m., to help senior citizens protect themselves from common types of fraud. Representatives from the IRS, Regions Bank and State Attorney’s Office will discuss how to protect bank accounts, identify different types of fraud and avoid tax return scams.
Fire Fest 2020 is coming up
VENICE — Fire Fest provides a firsthand look at how prescribed burns protect area communities from wildfires as well as maintain Florida’s natural ecosystems for present and future generations.
A part of Prescribed Fire Awareness Week, Fire Fest is a fun opportunity for the whole family to learn how fire is used carefully and effectively on our natural lands, right here in Sarasota County.
The event includes prescribed burn demonstrations; a game zone for children; guided nature walks; free food; and raffle prizes.
Fire Fest 2020 is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, 1800 Mabry Carlton Parkway, Venice.
For more information, call 941-861-5000.
Jacaranda library gets Sunday hours
VENICE — Starting Jan. 26, the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library will be open Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Selby Public Library in Sarasota will have the same Sunday hours.
Several county libraries had Sunday hours until 2012, when they were eliminated in a cost-cutting move. The County Commission approved restoring Sunday hours to these two libraries last year.
Small celebrations with refreshments are planned at both libraries on Jan. 26.
The Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library is at 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. The Selby Public Library is at 1331 First St., Sarasota.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
City blood drive Feb. 5
OneBlood is holding a blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 5, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City of Venice employees and members of the public are encouraged to donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus.
All blood donors will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt and coupons for a free pint of Culver’s custard and a 10% discount at Bealls. Donors also receive a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack.
ID is required.
For more information or to make an appointment online, visit OneBloodDonor.org and use sponsor code 9354.
