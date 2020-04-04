County announces solid waste closures
SARASOTA — These county Solid Waste facilities closures and changes went into effect Friday:
The Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road; all household hazardous waste sites; and the Central County Landfill, 400 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, are closed.
Only landfill customers and contractors will be allowed on site; no visitors will be permitted.
Solid Waste facilities are no longer accepting cash payments.
Residential curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and recycling will continue as normal.
City garbage collection notice
VENICE — The city is implementing several precautions beginning Monday, April 6:
• All residential garbage and recycling must be placed inside the correct automated cart for collection. For the safety of city staff, nothing placed outside of the cart will be collected at this time.
• Save garbage or items that will not fit in the cart for your next regularly scheduled pickup day, or contact Public Works to schedule a bulk collection. Bulk garbage and bulk yard waste will continue to be collected but collection must be scheduled by contacting the Public Works office at 941-486-2422.
• Cardboard boxes should be broken down flat and placed into the blue recycling cart for collection. For cardboard that will not fit inside a recycling cart, public dumpsters for cardboard will be placed at these locations:
• The Venice Community Center, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., within the southern parking area.
• The intersection of Pinebrook Road and Lucaya Avenue east of Pinebrook Road, near the croquet field entrance.
• If your collection should get missed for some reason, contact the Public Works office and staff will schedule a return trip within 24 hours.
Contact Public Works at 941-486-2422 with any other solid waste or recycling questions.
Smoke testing canceled
VENICE — The smoke testing of the Venice wastewater that had been planned to begin Monday, April 6, has been postponed until May. Affected properties will be notified of the new testing dates.
Legacy Trail bonds earn AAA rating
SARASOTA — Sarasota County’s general credit rating and the rating on its general obligation (GO) bonds, issued for the Legacy Trail Extension project, recently earned a “AAA” rating from both S&P Global Rating and Fitch Ratings, reflecting the county’s continued financial stability and pragmatic practices.
The extension project, approved by voters in 2018, expands the existing trail to allow for walking, biking and running from the city of North Port to downtown Sarasota.
“These latest ratings are yet another positive sign of the financial health of Sarasota County as an organization and as a community,” said Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis in a news release. “The independent ratings agencies have affirmed what we already know about the county’s sound financial operations and the continued prudent actions of our county commission.”
For more information about Sarasota County Government, call 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
