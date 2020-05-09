VENICE — In the time since the April 28 City Council meeting, Venice’s budget numbers have gotten a little clearer.
And according to Finance Director Linda Senne, they haven’t gotten much worse.
She reported at that meeting that the city’s finances were in pretty solid shape despite the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
A major reason is that property taxes, which make up more than half of the General Fund, have almost all been collected for the year.
On Tuesday, she’ll advise the City Council of additional cost containment measures that have been implemented and update revenue and expense projections.
Three open positions were already in the hiring process, according to her May 6 memo to the Council, but the city manager has frozen any hiring without his approval.
The city will have saved more than $150,000 because of job vacancies, she wrote.
It’s saving another $300,000 on a variety of expenses including canceled travel and training, services, rent and supplies, she added.
Even though a revenue reduction of about $1.17 million is forecasted, mainly from the city’s share of other taxes, the city had been on track for revenue to exceed the budgeted amount by about $810,000.
That leaves a shortfall of about $358,000 but it will be covered by a reduction in expenses of about $415,000 she wrote.
Similarly, 1 cent sales surtax fund revenue was ahead of budget, so the net impact of an estimated $475,000 reduction due to the pandemic will be a “loss” of about $225,000 that will be more than covered by identified savings, she wrote.
Her report comes with two caveats.
First, she notes that most revenue collections run two months in arrears, so “we will know in May how bad March was.”
Second, these projections are based on what’s known now for Fiscal Year 2019-20, which ends Sept. 30.
“FY2021 is even more difficult to forecast,” she wrote. “A lot depends on how the economy ‘bounces back’ and whether there is a ‘second wave’ of the virus.”
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• discuss sending a letter to the governor regarding expanding COVID-19 testing.
• vote on a budget amendment ordinance.
• consider appointing Richard Lawson to the Planning Commission.
• consider recommending the appointment of Bicycle Pedestrian Program Coordinator Darlene Culpepper to the Sarasota County Bicycle/Pedestrian/Trail Advisory Committee.
• proclaim the week of May 17-23, 2020, as “National EMS Week.”
• proclaim May 2020 as “National Preservation Month.”
The City Council meets via the Zoom online platform at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. The complete agenda, including instructions on how to connect to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
