VENICE — The city has raised utility rates to try to keep up with the cost of providing service but it has the opposite problem with building permit fees — they’re too high.
Technically, the problem is a 2019 state law that limits the Venice Building Department’s fund balance to the average amount for the prior four years.
The city has an excess of more than $220,000 and needs to reduce it.
“Refunds are impractical, so local governments in this situation have said they will discount prices until the fund balance is within the allowable limit,” states the presentation MGT Consulting Group will give the City Council on Tuesday.
The Planning and Zoning Department has the opposite problem — fees are only recouping about 45% of costs, according to a memo from Planning Manager Roger Clark.
But because the rewrite of the land-development regulations “may result in re-evaluation of this fee schedule within the next year regarding the resulting code, staff is recommending a fee increase now to 50% of cost recovery,” he wrote.
“This adjustment would get us halfway to 100% recovery with the remaining adjustments potentially accomplished through a phased process.”
In addition to the presentation, the Council will consider an ordinance that will allow it to make fee adjustments by resolution as needed.
Other business
Also Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider directing the city attorney to research potential legal remedies for land clearing by open burning.
• Consider a resolution creating an auditor selection committee.
• Hear a presentation from Dave Hutchinson, executive director of the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.
• Recognize 2020 Employee of the Year Kelli Peyton, Police Department Records Manager, and 2020 Holiday Card Winner Clara Henderson, a fifth-grader at Venice Elementary School.
• Consider directing staff to research what other cities are doing to protect historic structures, among other topics.
The City Council meets 9 a.m. Tuesday. The complete agenda, including instructions for connecting to the meeting are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
