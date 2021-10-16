VENICE — As part of the renovation of City Hall, the Cashier’s Office has been temporarily relocated to the main lobby, accessible from the West Venice Avenue entrance.

The after-hours cashier’s drop box has been moved to the South Harbor Drive entrance to the new Building Department annex, and should be used by customers for any after-hours payments.

The Building Department is now open for business in its new location. Customers should park along Harbor Drive and access the building through the Harbor Drive entrance.

