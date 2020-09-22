VENICE — The city’s mask ordinance will remain in place at least until Oct. 31, unless the City Council decides to revisit the issue before then.
The Venice City Council voted 4-3, again, on Tuesday to extend the ordinance, which would have expired Thursday.
Voting in favor of the extension were Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Rich Cautero, Mitzie Fiedler and Helen Moore.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom and Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota were opposed.
The sides were the same when the original ordinance was adopted in August.
The ordinance extending it provides that future extensions can be by resolution, which would require only one vote instead of the two it takes to pass an ordinance.
The Council also approved the creation of a special magistrate position, to hear appeals of citations.
Violating the mask ordinance is a noncriminal civil infraction that carries a fine of $50 if the violator doesn’t appeal and up to $500 if he or she does.
It wasn’t included in the revised schedule of violations and penalties the Council adopted by resolution Tuesday.
Regionally, the cities of Sarasota and Bradenton and the town of Longboat Key also have a mask ordinance, as do Charlotte and Manatee counties.
Masks must be worn on Sarasota County school campuses as well.
By the numbers
The state reported 2,418 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 99 deaths. At 5.88%, the positivity rate was the highest it’s been in 13 days, after 10 straight days under 5%.
Sarasota County reported only 17 new cases, and one death, after registering 27 cases and 26 cases the previous two days. The positivity rate — 4.23% — was the highest in at least two weeks, after at least 12 consecutive days under 4%.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 23 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, with three of them in the ICU. Its positivity rate for the last seven days was 1.7%.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 10 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.
Neither hospital reported a death since Monday.
According to the day-by-day chart on its COVID-19 dashboard, the Sarasota County School District has had 39 cases, with three involving staff members and the remainder in students.
Among South County schools, Englewood Elementary and Venice Middle schools have had one case; Laurel Nokomis, North Port High Pine View and Toledo Blade Elementary schools have had two cases; and Venice High School has had five, including one the school notified parents of by email Tuesday morning.
